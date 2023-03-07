Wallbox Announces New Board Observers, Dr. Dieter Zetsche and Justin Mirro

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced the appointment of two board observers who will collectively bring over 70 years of automotive experience. Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of TUI AG and former Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz (XETRA: MBG), and Justin Mirro, Founder and President of Kensington Capital Partners LLC will serve the Wallbox board as observers to further strengthen its operational excellence. Dr. Zetsche and Mr. Mirro will leverage their collective skills and expertise from operating and advising some of the world’s leading automotive companies to provide guidance and direction to Wallbox as it continues to grow and shape one of the fastest growing market sectors. Wallbox intends to seek shareholder approval to expand the size of its board and to elect Dr. Zetsche and Mr. Mirro as directors at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005633/en/

Wallbox welcomes Dr. Dieter Zetsche as new board observer. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are delighted to welcome the experienced leadership of Dr. Dieter Zetsche and Justin Mirro to advise Wallbox in its future growth,” said Enric Asuncion, Founder and CEO of Wallbox. "Their combined expertise in the automotive industry will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions and broadening our relationships.”

Dr. Dieter Zetsche is Chairman of TUI AG (XETRA: TUI1) and holds several other board positions both as a member and advisor. With over 45 years of automotive experience, first joining the research department of Daimler-Benz AG in 1976, Dr. Zetsche will bring unrivaled industry expertise to Wallbox as the company continues to expand partnerships with leading OEMs globally. Notably Dr. Zetsche has been a member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG since December 1998 and was Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG from January 2006 until May 2019, during which he was also Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

Justin Mirro, the Founder and President of Kensington Capital Partners LLC, has advised on over $70 billion of M&A, debt, equity and restructuring transactions for automotive assemblers, suppliers, the aftermarket and dealerships. Mr. Mirro spent almost 20 years as an automotive investment banker for various global banks including The Royal Bank of Canada, Jefferies & Company, Moelis & Company and Salomon Smith Barney. He also brings a vast personal network of industry leaders throughout the automotive supply chain which will assist as Wallbox further expands in North America operationally and with institutional investors. Mr. Mirro is a member of the board of Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) and former member of the board of Quantumscape (NYSE: QS).

About Wallbox Chargers

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 113 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox’s mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs approximately 1,250 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s cost-saving initiatives and expected financial impact therefrom and the Company’s expected future financial performance. The words "anticipate,” "believe,” "can,” "continue,” "could,” "estimate,” "expect,” "forecast,” "intend,” "may,” "might,” "plan,” "possible,” "potential,” "predict,” "project,” "should,” "”target,” will,” "would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox’s history of operating losses as an early stage company; the adoption and demand for electric vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives; Wallbox’s ability to successfully manage its growth; the accuracy of Wallbox’s forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; risks related to health pandemics including those of COVID-19; losses or disruptions in Wallbox’s supply or manufacturing partners; impacts resulting from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; risks related to macroeconomic conditions and inflation; Wallbox’s reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallbox’s technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; as well as the other important factors discussed and incorporated by reference under the heading "Risk Factors” in Wallbox’s Registration Statement, as amended, on Form F-3 (File No. 333-268792) filed on December 14, 2022, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox’s website at investors.wallbox.com. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005633/en/