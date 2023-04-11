Wallbox Announces Timing of its First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The company will host a webcast at 8:00 AM ET (2:00 PM CET), to discuss these results and provide a business update. The prepared remarks by Enric Asunción, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jordi Lainz, Chief Financial Officer, and Douglas Alfaro, Chief Business Officer, will be followed by a question and answer session.

Please visit this link, which is also accessible on the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the company’s investor relations website, investors.wallbox.com, to register for and join the webcast. A replay of the webcast following the event and the accompanying presentation materials will be accessible through the same link and available for future download.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 113 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs more than 1,250 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005506/en/