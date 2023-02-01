|
01.02.2023 12:50:00
Wallbox Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 before market opens on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The company will host a webcast at 8:00 AM ET (2:00 PM CET), to discuss these results and provide a business update. The prepared remarks by Enric Asunción, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Jordi Lainz, Chief Financial Officer, will be followed by a question and answer session.
Please visit this link, which is also accessible on the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the company’s investor relations website, investors.wallbox.com, to register for and join the webcast. A replay of the webcast following the event and the accompanying presentation materials will be accessible through the same link and available for future download.
About Wallbox
Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 113 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs nearly 1,400 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005487/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wallbox N.V. Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Wallbox N.V. Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wallbox N.V. Registered Shs -A-
|5,22
|1,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich verhalten positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schwankte am Donnerstag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten hin und her. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneins. In Asien legten die Börsen am Donnerstag leicht zu.