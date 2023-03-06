Wallbox Announces Upcoming Events for the Investor Community

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced its participation in upcoming institutional investor-focused events:

March 7, 2023: Virtual Investor Roadshow with TD Cowen Research

Enric Asuncion, co-founder and CEO, will join Gabe Daud of TD Cowen Research for a day of virtual investor meetings. Interested investors should reach out to their TD Cowen sales contact directly.

March 13, 2023: Chardan’s Grid Innovation Virtual Summit

Eduard Castañeda, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer will join Brian Dobson of Chardan for a fireside chat to discuss the future of EV charging and energy management. Participants can join via this link.

March 23, 2023: Bank of America Global Industrials Conference - London, UK

Jordi Lainz, CFO, and Matt Tractenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations will participate in a fireside chat to discuss recent results, current outlook, and review their business strategy. Management will also host Investor meetings. Interested investors should reach out to their Bank of America sales contact directly.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 113 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 1,250 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

