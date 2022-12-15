Wallbox Appoints Cesar Ruipérez to Board of Directors

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced the appointment of Cesar Ruipérez to the Wallbox Board of Directors and named him as Chairperson of Wallbox’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. He will fill the seat previously held by Diego Diaz.

Mr. Ruipérez has served as a Director of Corporate Development at Iberdrola, S.A., a Spanish multinational electric utility company, since October 2008. At Iberdrola, Mr. Ruipérez has led various acquisitions, divestments and joint ventures in different geographies and business segments. Prior to joining Iberdrola, from September 2005 to October 2008, Mr. Ruipérez served as an analyst at Deloitte and 360 Corporate in the mergers and acquisitions departments, advising industrial customers and financial sponsors in various transactions, including acquisitions, divestments and restructurings. Mr. Ruipérez holds an International Business Administration degree from Universidad Pontificia Comillas in Madrid (ICADE) and Dublin City University (DCU).

"I am incredibly honored to serve on the Wallbox Board of Directors,” said Cesar Ruipérez. "The future is electric, and Wallbox continues to revolutionize the electric vehicle charging industry with its innovative solutions. Since the beginning, Iberdrola has been a reference shareholder in the company.”

"I would like to thank Diego, who has been with us since the beginning, for his guidance and commitment during his tenure as board member and wish him the best for his future endeavors,” said Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox. "I would also like to welcome Cesar Ruipérez, who will bring a valuable perspective as we embark on our next phase of growth and expansion.”

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 113 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company’s headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has more than 1,200 employees in its offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

