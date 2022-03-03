Wallbox Appoints Matthew Tractenberg as Vice President, Investor Relations

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced the appointment of Matthew Tractenberg as vice president, investor relations (IR). Mr. Tractenberg will be responsible for developing and growing relationships across the investment and analyst communities and will be based in the US.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005486/en/

Wallbox (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Wallbox (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Matthew Tractenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations at Wallbox (Photo: Business Wire)

"Having a knowledgeable and experienced investor relations officer is critical as we grow awareness within the investment community,” said Enric Asuncion, CEO of Wallbox. "We are very excited to have Matt join the Wallbox team and expect to benefit from his expertise to help guide and advance our corporate narrative of creating the best smart charging systems in the market to support the global, widespread adoption of EVs.”

"I’m thrilled to be joining Wallbox at such an exciting time in their journey. The company is extremely well positioned to benefit from the rapid changes shaping the EV charging market. I look forward to working with such a capable and passionate team to help share their message and advance their mission,” said Matthew Tractenberg.

Mr. Tractenberg brings to Wallbox more than 20 years of experience as a senior executive in finance and IR roles across public companies and industries including hardware, software, and industrial tech. He is a regular public speaker on corporate strategy, financial market structure, and corporate positioning. He is an IRC charterholder, holds a B.S. in Accountancy, and an MBA specializing in Financial Management & Markets.

About Wallbox Chargers

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox’s mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 700 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

###

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005486/en/