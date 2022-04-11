Wallbox Enters First Phase of Build-out For Its U.S. EV Charger Manufacturing Facility

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced the commencement of construction at its Arlington manufacturing facility, the company’s first U.S.-based EV charger manufacturing facility. The 130,000 square-foot high-tech plant is expected to have enough capacity to fully support Wallbox's expansion plans in North America over the next decade. This announcement comes on the heels of the start of production at Wallbox's new state-of-the-art factory in Barcelona, which began in December 2021 and will be inaugurated later this month.

Investing approximately $11 million USD* into initial construction, Wallbox is expecting to begin production within the facility by early Fall 2022. Initial construction is planned to allow the EV charger and energy management company to manufacture over 250,000 units in 2022, and over 500,000 in 2025.

The facility will begin with production lines for Wallbox’s Pulsar Plus AC chargers, its powerful best-selling home charger that can charge any electric car on the market, including Teslas with a converter. Production lines for Wallbox’s Quasar 2, its next-generation bi-directional DC charger that enables your car to power your home, Supernova, its fast public charger with 130kW power, and Hypernova, its ultrafast public charger with between 150kW and 350kW of power, are anticipated to follow in 2023.

The U.S.-based facility will play a vital role in expanding the company's presence in North America, a market that is making a big push into automotive electrification with the Biden Administration targeting 50% of all new car sales to be electric by 2030. Expanding its U.S. presence is expected to allow Wallbox to improve delivery time, reduce freight costs, and qualify for subsidies offered by the U.S. government; all aspects that further allow Wallbox to provide the best products for its customers. The new facility is anticipated to create approximately 250 direct jobs in the region by 2030. Wallbox also entered into partnerships with U.S. suppliers, for the design and construction of the facility, storage racking, and its new assembly line.

"With the U.S. undergoing a steady increase in demand toward energy-friendly solutions due to the government’s aggressive EV infrastructure targets, we are pleased to begin construction on our factory that will be at the forefront of serving this rapidly growing market,” said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of North America at Wallbox. "The U.S. factory is an exciting milestone that allows us to expand our local footprint stateside, and we are thrilled to begin construction in Arlington. The manufacturing facility is expected to allow us to better meet the needs of our American customers and support the nation's transition toward electric mobility.”

Wallbox made the strategic decision to select Arlington, Texas as the location of its first North American manufacturing hub for a variety of factors including the city's position as a central transit hub between the East and West coasts, its access to cross-country highway corridors and central location to other major cities in the region including Dallas and Fort Worth. The Arlington facility is Wallbox's fourth manufacturing site, additive to two facilities in Europe and one in China. Between all facilities, Wallbox is expected to have a global production capacity of over 1.1 million chargers per year by the end of this year.

About Wallbox Chargers

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in 98 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox’s mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 900 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

*investment figures have been translated at a EUR/USD rate of 1.091, according to the spot rate on April 6, 2022

