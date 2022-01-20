Wallbox Launches in Canada

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, announced that it would begin selling its global best-selling charger, Pulsar Plus, in Canada.

The announcement comes within a year of the company’s successful entry to the US market in February 2021, where, within its first three months on the market, Pulsar Plus became the number one best-selling charger on Amazon. Wallbox has begun selling chargers to all provinces in Canada through Amazon.ca and business to business sales channels.

"Studies show that nearly seven in ten Canadians intend to make their next vehicle purchase an EV. As we are seeing more EV charging happen in the home, we made the strategic decision to enter the market with our smart home EV charger, Pulsar Plus, which has been specifically adapted for the North America market,” said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox, North America. "Canada marks the 84th market for Wallbox globally and is an important milestone for our growth in North America. We look forward to supporting Canadians as they make the transition to sustainable transportation.”

Pulsar Plus (40 Amp and 48 Amp) - Wallbox’s best-selling home charger worldwide is compatible with all EVs, including Teslas. Features include flexible amperage setting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling, power sharing, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Both chargers come standard with myWallbox and can utilise the company's home energy management features, Eco-Smart and Power Boost. Pulsar Plus is tested to Canadian and US standards by UL

Canadian customers will also be able to purchase Wallbox products directly through the Wallbox website from Spring 2022.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Wallbox Forward Looking Statements

