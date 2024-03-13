Wallbox Launches Pulsar Pro North America, Its Latest AC Charger Designed Specifically for EV Charging in Shared Spaces

Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced the start of deliveries of Pulsar Pro North America in the United States. Pulsar Pro is the latest addition to Wallbox's award-winning Pulsar family of smart EV chargers, designed specifically for shared spaces like multi-unit residential and commercial properties.

Wallbox announces start of deliveries for Pulsar Pro North America (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our Pulsar family was born from a need to make EV charging smarter, faster and better," said Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox. "Today, we see an opportunity to reinvent the charging experience for shared spaces with Pulsar Pro, setting a new standard for reliability, cost-effectiveness and intelligent charging."

Pulsar Pro takes the powerful capabilities of Wallbox's Pulsar Plus charger and adds new features optimized for multi-user environments:

RFID access control provides intuitive user authentication

Dynamic Power Sharing manages energy distribution across up to 50 chargers

Mywallbox software or partner platforms thanks to OCPP compatibility enables Pulsar Pro to meet the business needs in any commercial environment

ISO 15118 readiness, ensuring secure and future-ready charging capabilities

In addition to its intelligent charging capabilities, Pulsar Pro delivers reliability and ease of use. Its robust casing meets NEMA Type 4 requirements to protect against impacts, water and dust. An advanced proprietary platform enables faster processing and better performance, while a compact, attractive design with halo lighting shows charging status at a glance.

For installers and charge point operators, Pulsar Pro is built to save time and reduce costs. An optional OCPP factory configuration streamlines installation, while Wallbox's myWallbox business portal enables remote charger management, payment processing, user access controls and reporting. A new partner API also allows for custom integrations and compatibility with demand response programs.

"With EV charging infrastructure becoming essential for multi-family and business properties, we're excited to deliver a solution truly built for shared spaces," said Erik Fogelberg, General Manager of North America at Wallbox. "Pulsar Pro exemplifies our mission of making EV charging accessible to everyone, including those living in multifamily homes. Pulsar Pro provides a solution that is efficient, connected and designed specifically to cater for shared spaces."

Pulsar Pro, the Wallbox charger being used in over 140 multifamily sites as part of the recently announced Washington State Grant, is now available for order through Wallbox's network of certified installers and distributors across the United States. To learn more, visit wallbox.com.

Pulsar Pro is certified by UL, FCC approved and ENERGY STAR certified.

Wallbox also recently launched Supernova 180, its DC fast EV charger designed with reliability and scalability at its core. Bringing state of the art fast charging to North America, Supernova 180 is Wallbox’s third generation DC fast EV charger designed exclusively for North America, following the successful rollout of Supernova 60 and Supernova 150 in Europe.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 115 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company’s headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the private placement. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," ""target," will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox’s history of operating losses as an early stage company; the adoption and demand for electric vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives; Wallbox’s ability to successfully manage its growth; the accuracy of Wallbox’s forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; risks related to health pandemics including those of COVID-19; losses or disruptions in Wallbox’s supply or manufacturing partners; impacts resulting from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; risks related to macro-economic conditions and inflation; Wallbox’s reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallbox’s technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; as well as the other important factors discussed and incorporated by reference under the heading "Risk Factors" in Wallbox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox’s website at investors.wallbox.com. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

