Wallbox Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"Innovation has always been core to what we do at Wallbox, so we are proud to receive this recognition by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies,” said Enric Asunción, Founder and CEO of Wallbox. "Our passion for sustainable transportation drives us to continuously push the boundaries of what’s possible, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of changing the way the world uses energy by creating smart, innovative solutions that make energy simple.”

Wallbox’s hypergrowth and expansion have been driven by its commitment to developing innovative technologies. In 2022, Wallbox introduced Quasar 2, a first-of-its-kind, bi-directional charger for home use; Hypernova, its hyperfast 150-400 kW DC fast charger capable of adding 100 miles in five minutes; and Supernova, its next generation DC fast-charger that has been designed to satisfy the industry’s desire for reliable and efficient public charging that benefits both electric vehicle drivers and chargepoint operators.

The company officially opened two state-of-the-art factories last year. Its newest Barcelona facility is at the forefront of innovation, efficiency, production and capacity. To reduce the impact on the environment, the factory was built following "cradle to cradle” principles, has close to 2,000 solar panels with a generation capacity of 900kWp, and uses a proprietary energy management software developed by Wallbox which recycles up to 85% of the energy used during the testing and validation process, which can otherwise be very energy intensive.

Wallbox’s first North American manufacturing factory opened in Arlington, Texas, and is capable of producing over 250,000 units in 2023 and over one million in 2030. The 150,000 square foot factory will manufacture all of the company’s chargers for the North American market, which will serve multiple segments of EV charging including residential charging, bidirectional charging and DC fast charging.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Wallbox Chargers

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 113 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox’s mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs approximately 1,250 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

