01.02.2022 14:09:12
Wallbox Rallies In Pre-market On Expanding Partnership With Uber
(RTTNews) - Shares of electric vehicle charging solutions provider Wallbox N.V. (WBX) are rising more than 13% in pre market on Tuesday after the company said it is expanding partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) to across the country.
The companies had launched a pilot program in October last year in the Bay Area California, and the nationwide coverage is expected to reach by the end of April 2022.
The partnership provides Uber drivers a discounted package for a Wallbox Pulsar Plus charger, installation and the option to finance the package.
The partnership is being supported by an Uber program that makes drivers of fully electric vehicles eligible for a $1 zero emissions incentive for every trip, making up to $4,000 annually.
Further, Uber and Wallbox are in discussion for a potential global roll-out program beginning in Europe and Canada, the companies said.
WBX stock closed Monday's regular trading at $12.03, up $0.18 or 1.52%. It trading at 13.65 in pre-market.
