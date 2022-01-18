Wallbox to Air its First-Ever National Televised Advertisement During the Super Bowl

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, announced that it would air its first-ever national television advertisement in the U.S. during Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022.

The announcement comes after a year of rapid growth for Wallbox, which entered the U.S. market in February 2021 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in October.

Wallbox’s best-selling smart charger worldwide, Pulsar Plus, has been adapted to meet the growing needs of the North American market as more and more people transition to electric vehicles. Pulsar Plus is compatible with all EVs, including Tesla, and became the number one bestseller on Amazon within its first three months on the U.S. market. The 48 Amp version of Pulsar Plus is one of the fastest home charging options in the market.

"Most electric vehicle charging takes place at home and, as a global leader in this space, we have the hardware and software technology to simplify EV adoption for American drivers,” said Enric Asuncion, CEO of Wallbox. "Today the potential buyer for an EV and an EV charger in the U.S. is almost anyone shopping for a car - studies show that due to incentives and the variety of models available, most people at least consider an electric option. We want to introduce our innovative, design-led products to these consumers and the heavily-watched Super Bowl is the prime venue for us to market our brand to such a broad audience.”

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

