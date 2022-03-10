Wallbox to Showcase Its Consumer and Fleet Charging Products at NADA 2022

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, announced it is exhibiting at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas to showcase Pulsar Plus, the company’s award-winning and global best-selling home EV charger, and Supernova, a reliable and affordable mid-range charging solution for dealerships and service centers.

"NADA’s spotlight on electric vehicles underscores the excitement that dealers have for this technology,” said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox North America. "The conference offers a great opportunity to connect with dealers and OEMS and show how innovation and design within the charging segment can help drive the transition to EVs.”

Visitors will be able to discover Wallbox’s latest charging and energy management solutions for the home, business, and public segments at booth 6364N in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company intends to offer incentivised packages to dealers interested in selling Pulsar Plus.

In addition to showcasing products at its booth, Wallbox has been invited by NADA to showcase its solutions within The NADA Show EV Solutions Center showcase.

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth 6343N

When: March 11 - 13, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. PST (show closes at 2:30pm on Sunday, March 13)

About Wallbox:

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 84 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox’s mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 700 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

