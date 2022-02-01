Wallbox, Uber Expand Partnership

(RTTNews) - Electric vehicle charging solutions provider Wallbox N.V. (WBX) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) on Tuesday said they are expanding their partnership to across the country.

The companies had launched a pilot program in October last year in the Bay Area California, and the nationwide coverage is expected to reach by the end of April 2022.

The partnership provides Uber drivers a discounted package for a Wallbox Pulsar Plus charger, installation and the option to finance the package. The partnership is being supported by an Uber program that makes drivers of fully electric vehicles eligible for a $1 zero emissions incentive for every trip, making up to $4,000 annually.

Further, Uber and Wallbox are in discussion for a potential global roll-out program beginning in Europe and Canada.