Wallbox Welcomes White House’s Release of US National Electric Vehicle Investment Program Requirements

Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today shared its praise for the Biden administration’s finalized requirements for EV charging infrastructure under its National Electric Vehicle Investment (NEVI) Formula Program. A February 15 statement from the White House announced finalized standards for the program as set forth by the US Department of Transportation. Following the opening of its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas in 2022, Wallbox was highlighted as one of the few EV charging companies to have made important investments in US manufacturing.

"Wallbox welcomes the latest standards announced by the Biden administration for the NEVI program and we are thankful to be amongst the manufacturing providers highlighted by the White House for our US investments,” said Enric Asuncion, Founder and CEO of Wallbox. "We are among the few EV charging companies already compliant with the finalized requirements and are delighted to continue to participate in this landmark program. We are already manufacturing in Arlington, Texas and we are fully committed to increasing our manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. to support and meet the future demands of the market.”

"The City of Arlington is proud to be home to Wallbox's first US manufacturing facility, where they will be building critically needed EV chargers right here in America to support American drivers,” said Jim Ross, Mayor of Arlington, Texas. "We look forward to continuing our support for their investments in US domestic manufacturing and creating jobs right here in Arlington."

In October of 2022, Wallbox officially opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. Capable of producing over 250,000 units in 2023 and over one million in 2030, the 150,000 square foot factory will manufacture all of the company’s chargers in the U.S. which will serve multiple segments of EV charging including residential charging, bidirectional charging and DC fast charging. The Arlington facility is now producing Pulsar Plus, Wallbox’s global best-selling smart home EV charger that is compatible with all EVs. In 2023, the factory is expected to begin the production of Hypernova, its hyperfast 150-400 kW DC fast charger capable of adding 100 miles in five minutes, and starting next year, Wallbox will start producing Quasar 2, the company’s next generation bidirectional charger in the US.

