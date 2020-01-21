|
21.01.2020 02:02:00
Wallbridge Drilling Starting to Outline Open Pit Potential in Area 51
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM, FWB: WC7) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in addition to recent high-grade results in the Lower Tabasco Zone (see Wallbridge Press Release dated January 06, 2020), the ongoing exploration drilling has also intersected wide zones of gold mineralization showing bulk mining potential in Area 51 on its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold Property ("Fenelon" or the "Property").
"Our focus on the property over the last few months has been dedicated to achieving several goals. Firstly, we are following up on high-grade, underground bulk-minable resource development particularly in the Lower Tabasco Zone. Secondly, while drilling for the Lower Tabasco Zone, we are testing the Area 51 zones and as such are beginning to determine both the open-pit and underground bulk mining resource potential for Area 51. The wide intersections of near-surface gold mineralization, such as 1.21 g/t Au over 70.99 metres in hole FA-19-080, identified in the Andromeda Corridor of Area 51, have the potential to positively impact the overall economics at Fenelon", stated Marz Kord, President & CEO of Wallbridge. "Fenelon is situated along the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, the same structure which hosts the Detour Lake mine, one of Canada's largest open pit gold mines; the near-surface drill results to date and the indications of its expansion to the south and to the west are reminiscent of the Detour Gold's early development."
Area 51 Andromeda Corridor Highlights (Exploration Drilling)
FA-19-080:
1.21 g/t Au over 70.99 metres in the Enterprise zone, including
5.13 g/t Au over 7.29 metres, 38.26 g/t Au over 0.59 metres and 3.56 g/t Au over 3.66 metres
5.72 g/t Au over 3.83 metres in the Milky Way zone and
11.21 g/t Au over 1.87 metres in the MIB zone (see Figs. 1, 2 and 4)
19-0915-011:
1.01 g/t Au over 132.00 metres, including
20.05 g/t Au over 3.88 metres (which includes 101.00 g/t Au over 0.67 metres) in the
19-0915-016:
0.88 g/t Au over 167.31 metres, including
18.81 g/t Au over 0.67 metres in the Interstellar zone, 2.05 g/t Au over 44.47 metres (which
FA-19-090:
1.52 g/t Au over 31.10 metres, including
10.85 g/t Au over 1.78 metres and 13.56 g/t Au over 1.60 metres in the Laika zone and 3.15 g/t Au over 10.84 metres, including 12.56 g/t Au over 2.47 metres in the Titan zone (see Figs. 1,2and 9)
FA-19-092:
1.53 g/t Au over 19.95 metres, including 13.81 g/t Au over 0.85 metres (see Figs. 1, 2 and 9)
FA-19-099:
1.86 g/t Au over 18.92 metres, including 7.73 g/t Au over 3.53 metres in the Titan zone (see
Lower Tabasco Zone Highlights (Exploration Drilling)
FA-19-099:
Further gold-bearing assay results have been received surrounding the interval of 5.06 g/t Au over 15.15 metres announced in Wallbridge Press Release dated January 06, 2020. The intersection is now updated as follows (see Figs. 1,3 and 9):
4.16 g/t Au over 35.55 metres, including
6.95 g/t Au over 7.50 metres and
6.72 g/t Au over 7.50 metres
FA-19-075:
3.03 g/t Au over 18.49 metres, including 6.18 g/t Au over 8.00 metres (see Figs. 1,3 and 6)
"The updated interval of 4.16 g/t Au over 35.55 metres in FA-19-099, which is currently our deepest intersection at Fenelon, highlights the continuing strength of the gold system at 850 metres vertical depth and we are looking forward to testing this zone down to 1,500 metres with this year's drill program," stated Attila Péntek, Vice President Exploration of Wallbridge. "In addition to receiving assays over the next several weeks from a number of visually strong intersections in the Lower Tabasco Zone, such as FA-019-096, -098, -103 and -104, we are looking forward to results from several near-surface intersections, such as in holes FA-19-098 and FA-19-106, to continue demonstrating the open pit resource potential in the Andromeda Corridor."
Main Gabbro, Serrano Zone Highlights (Definition Drilling)
19-1110-004:
4.74 g/t Au over 5.88 metres, including 31.90 g/t Au over 0.60 metres
19-1110-010:
19.44 g/t Au over 3.27 metres, including 65.20 g/t Au over 0.80 metres
2019/2020 Drill Program
Six drill rigs are currently active on the Property: five are focusing on exploration drilling from surface, doing large-spaced step-outs to define the footprint of the Fenelon gold system, and one underground drill rig is doing more closely spaced definition drilling of the Main Gabbro zones near the existing mine workings. A total of 75,000 metres were drilled in 2019 and the program will be continuing in 2020 with the same drilling rate of approximately 9,000 metres per month for a total of 100,000 to 120,000 metres.
Assay results of 8 surface holes and 23 underground holes of the 2019 exploration drill program are reported in Table 1 and the Figures. Assays are pending for 24 surface drill holes and 82 underground holes with the majority of the latter being short (< 50 m) definition drill holes in the Main Gabbro Zone.
All figures and a table with drill hole information of recently completed holes can be found on the Company website.
Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2019 Drill Assay Highlights (1)
Drill Hole
From
To
From
To
Length
Au
Au Cut(2)
VG(3)
Zone/Corridor
(m)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
19-0915-003
No assays greater than 1 g/t Au
19-0915-007
4.40
5.60
1.20
2.28
2.28
Guntur
19-0915-007
64.60
65.60
1.00
1.18
1.18
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-008
No assays greater than 1 g/t Au
19-0915-011
7.20
9.30
2.10
1.30
1.30
Guntur
19-0915-011
21.72
23.22
1.50
1.63
1.63
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-011
277.86
279.09
1.23
1.11
1.11
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-011
283.12
283.65
0.53
1.68
1.68
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-011
292.04
293.60
1.56
3.88
3.88
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-011
Including
292.95
293.60
0.65
8.14
8.14
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-011
365.60
497.60
132.00
1.01
1.01
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-011
Including
365.60
369.71
4.11
2.68
2.68
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-011
And
406.14
410.02
3.88
20.05
20.05
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-011
Which Includes
409.35
410.02
0.67
101.00
101.00
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-011
And
463.50
471.30
7.80
2.35
2.35
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-011
Which Includes
466.09
467.00
0.91
15.48
15.48
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-011
And
496.94
497.60
0.66
8.85
8.85
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-011
510.98
512.43
1.45
1.47
1.47
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-011
572.96
573.65
0.69
6.76
6.76
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
165.00
166.24
1.24
1.52
1.52
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
278.42
445.73
167.31
0.88
0.88
19-0915-016
Including
278.42
279.09
0.67
18.81
18.81
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
And
308.30
313.52
5.22
1.83
1.83
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
And
345.53
390.00
44.47
2.05
2.05
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
Which Includes
345.53
351.82
6.29
6.81
6.81
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
And
368.07
377.70
9.63
3.46
3.46
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
And
385.63
390.00
4.37
2.11
2.11
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
And
400.40
400.92
0.52
1.09
1.09
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
And
417.00
417.95
0.95
3.52
3.52
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
And
427.40
428.00
0.60
3.15
3.15
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
And
444.00
445.73
1.73
10.40
10.40
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
452.45
453.40
0.95
1.09
1.09
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
462.85
464.08
1.23
1.84
1.84
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
502.15
503.15
1.00
3.59
3.59
Area 51, Andromeda
19-0915-016
523.18
526.10
2.92
1.19
1.19
Area 51, Andromeda
19-1000-010
16.58
18.00
1.42
1.40
1.40
19-1000-011
No assays greater than 1 g/t Au
19-1000-012
128.20
129.00
0.80
3.16
3.16
Main Gabbro, Naga V
19-1000-012
134.45
135.95
1.50
1.00
1.00
Main Gabbro, Naga V
19-1025-002
190.55
192.00
1.45
1.03
1.03
Main Gabbro, Naga V
19-1035-008
156.20
156.52
0.32
4.95
4.95
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1035-010
No assays greater than 1 g/t Au
19-1035-011
No assays greater than 1 g/t Au
19-1110-001
46.78
48.50
1.72
2.96
2.96
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1110-002
45.00
45.92
0.92
1.77
1.77
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1110-002
48.84
49.97
1.13
2.08
2.08
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1110-003
49.90
51.00
1.10
1.52
1.52
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1110-003
62.26
64.05
1.79
6.61
6.61
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1110-004
47.85
53.73
5.88
4.74
4.74
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1110-004
Including
53.13
53.73
0.60
31.90
31.90
VG
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1110-005
45.00
51.73
6.73
2.95
2.95
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1110-006
45.00
48.00
3.00
3.18
3.18
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1110-007
48.00
49.00
1.00
7.68
7.68
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1110-008
45.02
52.06
7.04
1.75
1.75
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1110-009
No assays greater than 1 g/t Au
19-1110-010
49.48
52.75
3.27
19.44
19.44
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1110-010
Including
51.20
52.00
0.80
65.20
65.20
VG
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1110-011
45.15
61.50
16.35
1.64
1.64
Main Gabbro, Serrano
19-1110-011
Including
59.35
60.47
1.12
6.27
6.27
Main Gabbro, Serrano
FA-19-075
308.67
309.00
0.33
1.04
1.04
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-075
418.26
428.67
10.41
1.10
1.10
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-075
Including
418.26
419.32
1.06
5.71
5.71
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-075
543.00
544.23
1.23
2.96
2.96
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-075
552.00
553.25
1.25
1.11
1.11
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-075
554.17
555.00
0.83
1.08
1.08
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-075
569.55
570.80
1.25
1.07
1.07
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-075
598.01
616.50
18.49
3.03
3.03
Lower Tabasco
FA-19-075
Including
608.50
616.50
8.00
6.18
6.18
Lower Tabasco
FA-19-075
652.80
654.15
1.35
1.26
1.26
Cayenne
FA-19-078
668.00
669.00
1.00
1.56
1.56
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-078
679.97
680.69
0.72
5.56
5.56
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-078
690.47
705.59
15.12
1.35
1.35
Lower Tabasco
FA-19-078
Including
704.51
705.59
1.08
11.03
11.03
Lower Tabasco
FA-19-078
725.50
726.00
0.50
1.21
1.21
Cayenne
FA-19-078
790.37
790.92
0.55
3.43
3.43
Cayenne
FA-19-079
144.65
145.47
0.82
1.33
1.33
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-079
181.60
190.70
9.10
2.01
2.01
Upper Tabasco
FA-19-079
Including
188.02
188.80
0.78
10.78
10.78
Upper Tabasco
FA-19-079
237.20
238.00
0.80
1.84
1.84
Upper Tabasco
FA-19-080
87.91
88.87
0.96
1.22
1.22
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-080
112.03
112.63
0.60
4.29
4.29
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-080
131.84
202.83
70.99
1.21
1.21
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-080
Including
131.84
139.13
7.29
5.13
5.13
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-080
And
131.84
132.44
0.60
26.54
26.54
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-080
And
138.47
139.13
0.66
31.04
31.04
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-080
And
170.69
171.28
0.59
38.26
38.26
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-080
And
199.17
202.83
3.66
3.56
3.56
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-080
319.05
322.88
3.83
5.72
5.72
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-080
Including
319.05
320.40
1.35
9.29
9.29
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-080
341.70
342.28
0.58
1.59
1.59
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-080
358.15
360.70
2.55
2.66
2.66
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-080
396.92
398.34
1.42
1.59
1.59
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-080
409.91
411.78
1.87
11.21
11.21
V G
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-088
51.00
56.16
5.16
2.40
2.40
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-088
Including
51.00
52.50
1.50
6.65
6.65
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-088
75.42
77.23
1.81
2.69
2.69
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-088
87.00
87.95
0.95
1.15
1.15
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-088
89.85
90.77
0.92
1.89
1.89
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
68.75
69.82
1.07
2.85
2.85
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
123.49
124.25
0.76
1.09
1.09
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
225.00
235.84
10.84
3.15
3.15
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
Including
225.00
227.47
2.47
12.56
12.56
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
325.42
326.82
1.40
5.37
5.37
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
372.84
373.45
0.61
3.41
3.41
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
404.73
405.25
0.52
1.26
1.26
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
408.32
409.55
1.23
2.20
2.20
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
425.70
456.80
31.10
1.52
1.52
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
Including
425.70
427.48
1.78
10.85
10.85
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
And
455.20
456.80
1.60
13.56
13.56
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
521.48
528.00
6.52
1.39
1.39
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
566.60
575.32
8.72
1.38
1.38
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
Including
574.52
575.32
0.80
8.87
8.87
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
606.96
607.50
0.54
1.93
1.93
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-090
688.79
690.00
1.21
1.11
1.11
New zone
FA-19-092
433.84
435.25
1.41
1.46
1.46
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
478.16
482.45
4.29
2.70
2.70
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
494.64
495.50
0.86
1.05
1.05
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
499.33
499.95
0.62
2.41
2.41
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
508.78
516.90
8.12
2.31
2.31
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
Including
512.01
512.63
0.62
13.63
13.63
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
And
515.74
516.25
0.51
11.68
11.68
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
560.11
560.90
0.79
1.98
1.98
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
564.31
565.53
1.22
1.23
1.23
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
580.15
581.51
1.36
1.00
1.00
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
587.05
607.00
19.95
1.53
1.53
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
Including
606.15
607.00
0.85
13.81
13.81
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
638.65
646.78
8.13
2.20
2.20
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
Including
638.65
640.76
2.11
6.57
6.57
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
659.66
661.07
1.41
2.07
2.07
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-092
742.41
743.61
1.20
2.88
2.88
New Zone
FA-19-092
754.00
757.19
3.19
2.14
2.14
New Zone
FA-19-092
852.00
853.58
1.58
6.56
6.56
Cayenne
FA-19-099
69.00
69.50
0.50
3.44
3.44
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
148.39
149.87
1.48
1.16
1.16
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
327.21
328.44
1.23
2.26
2.26
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
389.49
390.00
0.51
1.54
1.54
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
414.00
415.16
1.16
1.70
1.70
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
435.00
435.78
0.78
2.91
2.91
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
446.71
447.43
0.72
5.23
5.23
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
614.69
623.03
8.34
1.29
1.29
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
Including
616.92
617.56
0.64
6.67
6.67
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
643.40
662.32
18.92
1.86
1.86
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
Including
658.79
662.32
3.53
7.73
7.73
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
689.00
690.00
1.00
4.44
4.44
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
724.00
724.57
0.57
2.48
2.48
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
732.15
736.17
4.02
1.16
1.16
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
746.11
746.71
0.60
1.28
1.28
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
767.18
768.00
0.82
3.48
3.48
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
781.38
782.14
0.76
1.03
1.03
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
786.00
787.20
1.20
1.24
1.24
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
818.49
819.29
0.80
1.02
1.02
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
847.10
847.85
0.75
2.18
2.18
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
894.51
895.15
0.64
4.87
4.87
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
901.84
903.00
1.16
1.34
1.34
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
910.03
910.66
0.63
7.39
7.39
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
950.90
951.55
0.65
4.01
4.01
VG
Area 51, Andromeda
FA-19-099
1008.45
1044.00
35.55
4.16
4.16
Lower Tabasco (4)
FA-19-099
Including
1009.00
1016.50
7.50
6.95
6.95
VG
Lower Tabasco
FA-19-099
And
1036.50
1044.00
7.50
6.72
6.72
Lower Tabasco
FA-19-099
1075.50
1076.50
1.00
1.01
1.01
Cayenne
FA-19-099
1083.25
1085.25
2.00
5.31
5.31
Cayenne
(1)
Table includes only highlight assay results received since the latest press release
(2)
Au cut at 140 g/t following InnovExplo's 2016 Mineral Resource Estimate
(3)
Intervals containing visible gold ("VG")
(4)
Interval changed from that previously reported in Wallbridge Press Release dated January 06, 2020 after receiving further surrounding assay results
Note:
True widths are estimated to be 50-80% of the reported core length intervals
About the Fenelon Gold Property
The Fenelon Gold Property is located proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Quebec. This major east-west structure in the northern Abitibi greenstone belt hosts the Detour Lake mine, and is very similar to other breaks controlling world-class gold camps in the southern Abitibi, yet it remains underexplored due to thick glacial cover.
At Fenelon, secondary splays of the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone have controlled the emplacement of a significant gold system along and within the Jeremie Pluton. Historically, exploration has focused on high-grade shear zones hosted in the Main Gabbro, and this is where Wallbridge completed a bulk sample of 33,500 tonnes grading 18.49 g/t gold.
In late 2018, exploration drilling discovered a new geologic setting with extensive vein- and shear-hosted gold mineralization along and within the pluton, naming it Area 51. The 75,000 m 2019 drill program has proven the connectivity of Area 51 through the sediment-hosted Tabasco and Cayenne Zones to the Main Gabbro and has significantly expanded the footprint and depth extent of the Fenelon gold system. The ongoing, fully funded 100,000 to 120,000 metre 2020 drill program is aiming to further define the size potential of the deposit and complete in-fill drilling in support of a maiden 43-101 resource estimate.
Assay QA/QC and Qualified Persons
Drill core samples from the ongoing drill program at Fenelon are cut and bagged either on site or by contractors and transported to either SGS Canada Inc. or ALS Canada Ltd for analysis. Samples, along with standards, blanks and duplicates included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at SGS Canada Inc. or ALS Canada Ltd. laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% or 95% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to >95% passing 106 microns or 85% passing 75 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS. At SGS, samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and for additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re-analysis for quality assurance and quality control.
The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Evan Slater, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Project Geologist of Wallbridge.
About Wallbridge Mining
Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable 100,000 ounce-plus annual gold production as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.
The Company is currently developing its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold Property, which is located proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Quebec with ongoing 100,000 to 120,000 m exploration drill program in 2020 and a 33,500-tonne bulk sample and 75,000 m drilling completed in 2019. Wallbridge is also pursuing additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a 20% shareholder in, Loncan Canada Inc., a privately-held company with a large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Ontario'sSudbury Basin.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to, among other things, the operations of Wallbridge and the environment in which it operates. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Wallbridge has relied on a number of assumptions and estimates in making such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. Such assumptions and estimates are made in light of the trends and conditions that are considered to be relevant and reasonable based on information available and the circumstances existing at this time. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or outcomes of such exploration and/or mine development to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs, the need for additional funding to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and those other risks set forth in Wallbridge's most recent annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond the control of Wallbridge. Although Wallbridge has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof.
Wallbridge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.
SOURCE Wallbridge Mining Company Limited
