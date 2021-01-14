Waller Announces Nine New Partners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP announced the election of nine new partners: Tayo Atanda, Blake Bernard, John Bunge, Nathan Hertzog, Stacy Clark Hooper, Lindsay Jacques Irving, Nora Katz, Leanna Weinstein, and Josh Wood.

"We are very proud to welcome these talented attorneys to the partnership," said Waller chair Matt Burnstein.

Atanda represents grocery stores, restaurants, hotels, e-commerce retailers, retail package stores, and other retailers with their regulatory compliance and licensing needs. Atanda earned his J.D. in 2012 from the University of Tennessee College of Law and received his B.A. in 2008 from Tennessee State University.

Bernard focuses on patent and trademark prosecution in the mechanical, electromechanical and industrial arts. Bernard earned his J.D. in 2013 from the University of Alabama School of Law. He received his B.S., with highest honors, from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 2010 where he majored in mechanical engineering.

Bunge provides guidance on tax planning, business succession planning, and estate planning issues. He earned his LL.M in Taxation in 2014 from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. Bunge received his J.D., magna cum laude, in 2013 the University of Alabama School of Law and his B.S., summa cum laude, from the University of Kentucky.

Hertzog assists clients in private equity transactions including venture capital investments, leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, fund formations and investments in private funds and alternative assets. He earned his J.D., cum laude, in 2013 from Boston University School of Law. He A.B. and M.P.A. degrees, magna cum laude, in 2009 from the University of Georgia.

Hooper advises employers across a range of industries on employee benefit plans matters and compliance. Hooper earned her J.D. in 2012 from Harvard Law School and received her B.A., summa cum laude, from Vanderbilt University.

Irving assists hospitals, health systems, healthcare IT companies, and other clients in mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and other corporate transactions. Irving earned her J.D. in 2013 from Vanderbilt University Law School. She received her B.A. in 2010 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Katz represents healthcare providers, automakers and manufacturers with critical immigration matters. Katz earned her J.D. in 2013 from the University of Colorado Law School and received her B.A. in 2008 from Tufts University.

Weinstein structures and closes complex mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, recapitalizations and divestitures in the healthcare industry. Weinstein earned her J.D. in 2012 from the University of Georgia School of Law. She received her B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Georgia.

Wood helps employers resolve day-to-day human resource and employment law issues. Wood earned his J.D./D.C.L. in 2013 from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center. He received his B.A. in Theater and Political Science in 2010 from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

