01.11.2022 21:07:00

Waller Helms Advisors Closes Acquisition of Park Sutton Advisors

RIA M&A Market Leader joins Waller Helms Platform

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waller Helms Advisors ("WHA"), the specialist investment bank focused on insurance, healthcare, wealth, and financial technology, has closed its acquisition Park Sutton Advisors LLC ("PSA"), the leading investment bank focused on M&A advisory for the wealth and investment management sector. The combined firm has announced more than 75 transactions since the beginning of 2021 and has a robust pipeline for the remainder of 2022.

WHA (PRNewsfoto/Waller Helms Advisors)

PSA will continue to use its brand in the near term, trading as "Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company." Steven Levitt, Dan Erichson and John Eubanks have joined the partnership of WHA and all of PSA's employees have joined WHA.

About Waller Helms Advisors

Waller Helms Advisors, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a specialist investment bank focused on the insurance, wealth management, healthcare, and financial technology sectors. The firm advises clients on mergers and acquisitions as well as private and public capital raising. WHA works with closely-held businesses, sponsor-backed firms and publicly-traded companies ranging in size from start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. For more information, visit www.wallerhelms.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waller-helms-advisors-closes-acquisition-of-park-sutton-advisors-301665389.html

SOURCE Waller Helms Advisors

