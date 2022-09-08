Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 23:00:00

Wallis Annenberg Statement on Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Statement from Wallis Annenberg, Chairman, CEO and President of the Annenberg Foundation on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II:

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The world has lost an extraordinary leader today — a woman who truly carried the past into the present, and sustained the monarchy for our time and for all time. My family and I join the Royal Family and the United Kingdom in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, a remarkable head of state who was the epitome of grace and dignity and decency — a steady hand on the wheel of a world so often in turmoil. Since the days when my father served as the ambassador to the Court of St. James's, the Windsors and the Annenbergs have hosted each other, and engaged deeply in philanthropic works together. Queen Elizabeth did so much more than make history in her 96 years. She herself was a great chapter in the world's history. One we will be mourning and celebrating for many years to come."

Queen Elizabeth II with Ambassador Walter Annenberg at the Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands, 1983.

Wallis Annenberg

Chairman of the Board, President & CEO

