Walmart+ Expands Fuel Discount Offer To Exxon, Mobil Stations

(RTTNews) - Walmart is offering increased discounts on fuel to members of Walmart+, its subscription service, at select fuel stations amid the increasing fuel prices. The retail major is also expanding the service to Exxon and Mobil Stations.

Starting Wednesday, Walmart+ members will receive an instant discount of up to 10 cents on every gallon of fuel they purchase at participating fuel stations.

Walmart+ fuel discount is now available at more than 14,000 stations with the addition of 12,000 Exxon and Mobil locations across the country. This is a more than sixfold increase from the previous number of stations.

In a statement, Walmart said Walmart+ members will save 10 cents per gallon at participating Exxon and Mobil locations, as well as 5 to 10 cents per gallon at Walmart and Murphy USA stations. Member pricing is also available at more than 500 Sam's Club locations.

Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president & general manager of Walmart+, said, "More access to a bigger discount will make a difference for our customers. We want Walmart+ to help our customers save time and money, not only when shopping with us, but throughout their day."

The other benefits and offerings for Walmart+ members include newly added six months of Spotify Premium at no cost, free grocery deliveries from Walmart stores, free shipping on Walmart.com with no order minimum, Scan & Go contactless checkout and more.