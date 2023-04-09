|
09.04.2023 12:00:00
Walmart and 2 Other Innovative Stocks That Are Investing in Automation
Advancements in automation and robotics have led to efficiency improvements, higher-quality jobs, and economic growth. The next stage in automation conjures up fears of job loss. However, many companies are using automation to cut out repetitive tasks -- leading to a higher quality of life and a better experience for their customers.Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are three well-known companies that are investing in automation. Automation is a core function of Trimble's integrated suite of industrial and commercial products. Meanwhile, Walmart and UPS are using automation to improve profit margins. Here's what makes each industrial stock worth a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!