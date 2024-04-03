|
03.04.2024 12:07:00
Walmart and Costco Wholesale Are 2 of the World's Best Retailers. Are the Stocks Still Genius Buys Today?
Retailers Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are two of the world's largest companies. They've also been remarkably successful investments. Over their lifetimes, they've each turned a $10,000 investment into millions of dollars.However, that doesn't mean investors should necessarily run out and buy shares. Instead, take a step back and look at the big picture. Worth hundreds of billions of dollars today, these behemoths require a good entry price to pay off for your portfolio.Do they warrant your hard-earned cash today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!