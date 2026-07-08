Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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08.07.2026 20:33:01
Walmart and Target: What Their Revenue Trends Mean for Investors
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) operates as a global retail powerhouse that sells groceries, daily consumables, and general merchandise through thousands of physical stores and expanding e-commerce platforms.It agreed to acquire the connected TV advertising platform Vibe.co in June 2026 and opened a third owned milk processing facility, while it reported about 3% net income margin for the quarter ended April 30, 2026.Target (NYSE:TGT) operates as a general merchandise retailer providing food, apparel, and home decor to consumers across the United States through its store network and digital channels.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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