Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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08.07.2026 20:33:01

Walmart and Target: What Their Revenue Trends Mean for Investors

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) operates as a global retail powerhouse that sells groceries, daily consumables, and general merchandise through thousands of physical stores and expanding e-commerce platforms.It agreed to acquire the connected TV advertising platform Vibe.co in June 2026 and opened a third owned milk processing facility, while it reported about 3% net income margin for the quarter ended April 30, 2026.Target (NYSE:TGT) operates as a general merchandise retailer providing food, apparel, and home decor to consumers across the United States through its store network and digital channels.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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