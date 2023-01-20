|
20.01.2023 18:00:15
Walmart Announces Launch of Walmart Business To Save Business and Nonprofit Customers Time, Money and Hassle
We know millions of small and medium businesses (SMBs) and nonprofits utilize Walmart’s stores and website to purchase supplies to support their day-to-day operations. These customers are under more pressure than ever due to inflation and supply chain issues, adapting to a hybrid workforce and post-pandemic behavioral shifts.For months, we’ve been working with SMBs and nonprofits to build solutions just for them, with tools tailored to help teams run smoother, have the right items on hand and easily find products to meet their needs. These organizations want to:Save money and spend less time on business purchasesStay in control and in stock with more time to focus on their operations and staffCreate efficiencies to operate and growToday, we’re excited to announce the launch of Walmart Business as an eCommerce site and customer experience designed to empower SMB and nonprofit customers. Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing, lower costs and give our customers more opportunities to serve their customers and communities. Walmart Business is built to leverage the very best of Walmart — our unmatched operating scale, our proximity within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population and the very best of our eCommerce, fulfillment and delivery technologies.Walmart Business offers a curated assortment of more than 100,000 items, with categorization and navigation tailored to busy organizational shoppers. As we’ve spoken with customers, they have identified key product for their operations. These areas include office supplies and furniture, food and beverage, restroom, electronics, classroom and facility needs. Walmart Business simplifies restocking by grouping various items together in a way that makes sense to organizations.In addition, Walmart Business offers multi-user accounts, giving organizations the ability to add up to five users to a single account. Customers can also share payment information, order history and purchasing power across teams. Qualified organizations can enroll in the Walmart Tax-Exemption Program (WTEP), allowing automatic removal of eligible taxes during checkout.Organizations that upgrade to a Walmart Business+ membership, at a price of $98/year, plus tax, have access to additional benefits:Free shipping with no minimumsFree pickup and delivery from store with a $35 minimum orderTwo percent rewards on orders of $250 or moreSavings of 5% on eligible items set to subscriptionAs we continue to evolve the shopping experience, we are committed to listening to SMB and nonprofit customers to help them address the challenges they face today, and the ever-changing challenges that come with running an organization. We are excited to help our customers save time, money and hassle.
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.