Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
07.07.2026 07:33:10
Walmart Announces Lower Prices On Beef, Grilling Essentials, And Summer Favorites
(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced Walmart and Sam's Club are offering lower prices on beef, grilling essentials and thousands of summer favorites through Walmart's signature Rollbacks and Sam's Club offers across stores and clubs nationwide. Customers and members can shop offers in stores and clubs, on Walmart.com, SamsClub.com and through the Walmart and Sam's Club apps.
Julie Barber, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Walmart U.S., said:?"This summer, we're making even more investments in price,?with thousands of Rollbacks across the products customers are shopping for most including beef, fresh produce and beverages, grills, pools, toys and summer fashion apparel."
At last close on NasdaqGS, Walmart shares were trading at $110.65, down 1.06%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmart
|
02.07.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones schlussendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones am Mittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)