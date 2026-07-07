Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.07.2026 07:33:10

Walmart Announces Lower Prices On Beef, Grilling Essentials, And Summer Favorites

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced Walmart and Sam's Club are offering lower prices on beef, grilling essentials and thousands of summer favorites through Walmart's signature Rollbacks and Sam's Club offers across stores and clubs nationwide. Customers and members can shop offers in stores and clubs, on Walmart.com, SamsClub.com and through the Walmart and Sam's Club apps.

Julie Barber, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Walmart U.S., said:?"This summer, we're making even more investments in price,?with thousands of Rollbacks across the products customers are shopping for most including beef, fresh produce and beverages, grills, pools, toys and summer fashion apparel."

At last close on NasdaqGS, Walmart shares were trading at $110.65, down 1.06%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmart

mehr Nachrichten