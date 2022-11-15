|
15.11.2022 13:00:14
Walmart Announces Nationwide Opioid Settlement Framework
BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 15, 2022 — Walmart announced today it has agreed to a $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement framework designed to resolve substantially all opioid lawsuits and potential lawsuits by state, local, and tribal governments, if all conditions are satisfied.Walmart believes the settlement framework is in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis, with aid reaching state and local governments faster than any other nationwide opioid settlement to date, subject to satisfying all settlement requirements.Walmart is proud of our pharmacists and our efforts to help fight the opioid crisis. Walmart strongly disputes the allegations in these matters, and this settlement framework does not include any admission of liability. Walmart will continue to vigorously defend the company against any lawsuit not resolved through this settlement framework.About Walmart’s Commitment to Opioid StewardshipWalmart’s mission is to help people “live better,” and this includes both providing our customers with access to their prescription medications and helping to fight the opioid crisis facing our country. Walmart has adopted many approaches to fighting the opioid crisis, such as:Educating and empowering pharmacistsReducing the amount of opioids dispensedProtecting against diversion and theftIncreasing access to overdose reversal medicationEducating our patients and our communities about opioid abuseAdvocating for state and national policies aimed at curbing opioid abuse and misuseMore information about Walmart’s industry-leading Opioid Stewardship program is available at corporate.walmart.com/opioids.About Walmart Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.
