Walmart Announces Nationwide Opioid Settlement Framework

Walmart announced today it has agreed to a $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement framework designed to resolve substantially all opioid lawsuits and potential lawsuits by state, local, and tribal governments, if all conditions are satisfied.

Walmart believes the settlement framework is in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis, with aid reaching state and local governments faster than any other nationwide opioid settlement to date, subject to satisfying all settlement requirements.

Walmart is proud of our pharmacists and our efforts to help fight the opioid crisis. Walmart strongly disputes the allegations in these matters, and this settlement framework does not include any admission of liability. Walmart will continue to vigorously defend the company against any lawsuit not resolved through this settlement framework.

About Walmart’s Commitment to Opioid Stewardship

Walmart’s mission is to help people "live better,” and this includes both providing our customers with access to their prescription medications and helping to fight the opioid crisis facing our country. Walmart has adopted many approaches to fighting the opioid crisis, such as:

Educating and empowering pharmacists

Reducing the amount of opioids dispensed

Protecting against diversion and theft

Increasing access to overdose reversal medication

Educating our patients and our communities about opioid abuse

Advocating for state and national policies aimed at curbing opioid abuse and misuse

More information about Walmart’s industry-leading Opioid Stewardship program is available at https://corporate.walmart.com/opioids.

