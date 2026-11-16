Walmart Aktie

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WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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16.11.2026 14:21:30

Walmart Appoints Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed To Board Of Directors

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) said on Monday that it has appointed Joseph (Joe) E. Creed, chairman and chief executive officer of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), to the company's board with immediate effect. He will serve on the board's audit committee and strategic planning and finance committee.

Greg Penner, Chairman of Walmart's Board of Directors, said: "Joe knows what it takes to lead a truly global business and turn new technology into better performance on the ground. His experience spans finance, operations and the practical application of AI and automation. That combination will be valuable as we shape Walmart's next chapter."  

Creed brings nearly three decades of experience at Caterpillar, a maker of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and others.

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