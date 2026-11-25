Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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25.11.2026 13:29:35
Walmart-Backed Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy To Step Down; Successor To Be Named Soon
(RTTNews) - Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce company, on Wednesday announced that Kalyan Krishnamurthy will step down as Chief Executive Officer after more than 11 years with the company.
The company said Balaji Thiagarajan, currently Chief Product and Technology Officer, and the Flipkart Board will lead the organization on an interim basis.
Flipkart will announce Krishnamurthy's successor in the coming weeks.
Krishnamurthy led Flipkart through a decade of growth, during which the business expanded more than fivefold and strengthened its position in India's e-commerce market.
Under the leadership, the company expanded its reach across the country, introduced several innovations and strengthened its services for consumers and sellers.
The Big Billion Days also became a major part of India's festive shopping season.
Walmart Inc. (WMT) reaffirmed its commitment to Flipkart and its long-term growth opportunities in India.
In the pre-market trading 0.21% higher at $132.58 on the Nasdaq.
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Analysen zu Walmart
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|119,72
|-0,66%