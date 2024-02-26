|
26.02.2024 11:06:00
Walmart Became the Newest Stock-Split Stock Today, and These 3 High-Flying Stocks Appear Primed for Splits of Their Own
Today marks a new era for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Not only is the nearly 128-year-old index undergoing only its 52nd change with the addition of online retailer Amazon and the removal of pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, but the Dow's divisor (the figure that helps convert share price into Dow points) is changing due to Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) 3-for-1 stock split.A "stock split" is an event which allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count by the same magnitude. The important thing to note with stock splits is that they're purely cosmetic and have no impact on a company's market cap or operating performance.
