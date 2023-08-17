|
17.08.2023 13:21:48
Walmart Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024. It also provided outlook for the third quarter.
For the third quarter, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.45 to $1.50 per share on consolidated net sales growth of about 3 percent. Analysts expect earnings of $1.50 per share on revenues of $157.25 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.36 to $6.46 per share, including an expected $0.05 impact from LIFO, on consolidated constant currency net sales growth of about 4.0 to 4.5 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $6.10 to $6.20 per share on consolidated constant currency net sales growth of about 3.5 percent.
The Street is looking for earnings of $6.28 per share on a revenue growth of 4.3 percent to $637.51 billion for the year.
18.08.23
Walmart Buy
UBS AG
18.08.23
Walmart Outperform
Credit Suisse Group
17.08.23
Walmart Outperform
RBC Capital Markets
17.08.23
Walmart Outperform
RBC Capital Markets
08.06.23
Walmart Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
