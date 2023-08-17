Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.08.2023 13:21:48

Walmart Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024. It also provided outlook for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.45 to $1.50 per share on consolidated net sales growth of about 3 percent. Analysts expect earnings of $1.50 per share on revenues of $157.25 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.36 to $6.46 per share, including an expected $0.05 impact from LIFO, on consolidated constant currency net sales growth of about 4.0 to 4.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $6.10 to $6.20 per share on consolidated constant currency net sales growth of about 3.5 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $6.28 per share on a revenue growth of 4.3 percent to $637.51 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen

18.08.23 Walmart Buy UBS AG
18.08.23 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group
17.08.23 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.08.23 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.06.23 Walmart Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 145,14 0,79% Walmart

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen