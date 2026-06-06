Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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06.06.2026 14:35:00
Walmart CEO Says Gas Prices are "Stress Point" for Consumers. Should You Buy the Stock?
Higher fuel prices from the Iran war have caused pain throughout the global economy. No one likes paying more money at the pump. Higher gasoline and diesel prices raise prices for everyone by driving up costs of business inventory, supplies, delivery, and freight shipping. But higher gas prices hit especially hard for lower-income people.The world's largest retailer, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), could be especially vulnerable to higher gas prices. Its customer base tends to be lower-income households. If Walmart shoppers are forced to burn up more of their hard-earned dollars in their gas tanks, this could reduce their consumer discretionary spending.According to Bloomberg, Walmart CEO John Furner said Wednesday that fuel prices are becoming "the stress point" for U.S. households. Walmart shares have gained about 5% year to date, underperforming the S&P 500 index.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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