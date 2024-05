Walmart Delivers Strong Q1 Earnings

Retail giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT) released its fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings on Thursday, May 16, reporting strong financial performance with notable revenue and operating income growth. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.60, exceeding management's guidance for $0.49 to $0.52, and EPS was a 22.4% increase compared to the same quarter last year.For the quarter that ended April 30, Walmart reported consolidated revenue of $161.5 billion which surpassed management's growth predictions. Consolidated operating income in Q1 was up 9.6% year over year, while adjusted operating income increased by 13.7%. Overall, Walmart had a strong quarter, outperforming on several key metrics.Data provided by Walmart. Source: Management's guidance was provided in the Feb. 20, 2024, FY 2024 Q4 earnings report. YOY = year over year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel