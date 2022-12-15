Walmart Drone Delivery Service Now Available For Select Customers In The Tampa, Orlando Areas

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) announced Thursday that its drone delivery service is now available for select customers in the Tampa and Orlando areas. The new delivery option will be fulfilled from seven stores, making it easier than ever for customers to grab those last-minute gifts.

This marks the first time customers in Florida can take advantage of Walmart's drone delivery, following the retailer's announced plans to expand its DroneUp network to reach four million additional households across 6 states, including Florida.

Customers living within a mile of a participating store can place orders through www.droneupdelivery.com between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. local time. Drones can deliver more than 10,000 eligible Walmart items up to ten pounds, including fragile items like eggs, in as little as 30 minutes.

There are no order minimums and the delivery fee is just $3.99. With use of promo code FreeDeliveryFL, customers using drone delivery for the first time will have the delivery fee waived. Once the items are packaged and loaded into the drone, the order is then delivered using a cable that gently lowers the package into the customer's yard.

In partnership with DroneUp, Walmart will offer drone delivery in five other states in addition to Florida by the end of the year, including: Arkansas, Arizona, Texas, Utah and Virginia. In total, there will be 34 stores making drone delivery available in 23 cities nationwide by year end.