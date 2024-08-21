|
21.08.2024 15:53:00
Walmart Emerges As a Winner, Despite Evidence of Consumer Spending Slowdown. Time to Buy the Stock?
Consumers continue to spend, but there are also some signs that purchases are beginning to slow. In the restaurant sector, popular chains such as Starbucks and McDonald's have seen their U.S. same-store sales decline as consumers have pushed back on higher prices.The travel industry is starting to see an effect as well. Walt Disney recently came out and said it was seeing less traffic at its popular theme parks, while airlines and hotels have indicated that leisure demand is starting to soften. However, one company that isn't seeing an effect from a potential consumer slowdown is retail giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT).
