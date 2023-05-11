Walmart Executive Joins GS1 US Board of Governors

Bala Prasanna Will Help Guide GS1 US Strategy to Support Members' Digital Transformation and Supply Chain Visibility Efforts

EWING, N.J., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US has elected Bala Prasanna, vice president, store automation & innovation, Walmart, to join the GS1 US Board of Governors. Prasanna joins an accomplished cross-industry group of leaders who help guide the GS1 US strategy to drive greater adoption and use of GS1 Standards in the healthcare, apparel, general merchandise, retail grocery and foodservice sectors.

"Bala's leadership in driving automation throughout Walmart's supply chain is invaluable as we continue to support our members with their own modernization efforts," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 US. "In an increasingly digital-first world, his expertise will be valuable for GS1 US as we continue to help industry not only connect digital and physical commerce to unify the shopping experience for consumers but also to increase supply chain visibility, traceability and efficiency."

In his current role, Prasanna leads a team that supports automation and innovation for US Walmart stores. Having joined Walmart in 2000, Prasanna has worked for more than 20 years in information technology and more recently was vice president of pricing at Sam's Club. Prior to joining Walmart, he worked as a consultant, managing clients based in Europe. Prasanna earned a master of business degree from the University of Arkansas and an engineering degree in computer science from Ambedkar University, India.

The GS1 US Board of Governors comprises executives from leading organizations including: Amazon; The Coca-Cola Company; Dot Foods, Inc.; eBay, Inc.; Golden State Foods; Google; The J.M. Smucker Company; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; PepsiCo; The Procter & Gamble Company; Publix, Inc.; PVH Corp.; Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada; Sysco Corporation; Topco Associates LLC; Wakefern Food Corp.; Walmart; and Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. The full list is available at: www.gs1us.org/bog .

For more information about GS1 US, visit www.gs1us.org .

About GS1 US

GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).

For more information, please visit www.gs1us.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walmart-executive-joins-gs1-us-board-of-governors-301821789.html

SOURCE GS1 US