Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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13.10.2026 19:41:21
Walmart Expands Employee Healthcare Benefits With Free Prescriptions And Paid NICU Leave
(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart (WMT) has announced that it will introduce several healthcare and employee benefit enhancements for its 1.6 million U.S. associates beginning in 2027, including a new zero-dollar prescription tier, specialist care for rare conditions and paid neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) leave.
The prescription benefit will cover more than 250 generic, brand-name and specialty medications, including certain insulin products and inhalers. Associates with Type 2 diabetes will also have access to eligible GLP-1 medications at no cost.
Walmart is expanding its Centers of Excellence program with a Rare Conditions Center of Excellence, offering eligible associates and dependents covered by most medical plans no-cost specialist evaluations and treatment reviews for multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Travel expenses for patients and one adult caregiver will also be covered.
Beginning November 17, eligible associates whose newborns require inpatient NICU care during the first 28 days after birth can receive up to 12 weeks of paid leave. Combined with other eligible leave benefits, frontline associates may receive up to 28 weeks.
The retailer also offers 20 no-cost therapy sessions annually, virtual healthcare services and up to $20,000 for fertility treatments, adoption or surrogacy. Medical coverage for eligible full-time and part-time associates starts at $38.30 per biweekly pay period, according to Walmart's announcement.
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|Walmart Outperform
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|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
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|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Walmart Buy
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|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Walmart
|100,26
|-0,95%
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