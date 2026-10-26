Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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26.10.2026 14:28:57
Walmart Expands Healthcare Services Platform With General Medicine
(RTTNews) - U.S. retailer Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced on Monday that it has expanded its Better Care Services platform through a partnership with healthcare technology company General Medicine, broadening access to healthcare services from third-party providers.
The company said the expanded platform would allow customers to compare healthcare services, review estimated costs with and without insurance, and access provider booking options through a single catalog.
Walmart said the marketplace includes services such as urgent care, pediatric care, mental health care, nutrition services and weight-management support.
The retailer said the platform brings together services offered by General Medicine and more than 10 existing third-party healthcare providers, with additional providers planned over time.
General Medicine supplies the underlying technology that connects healthcare services, insurance coverage information and cost estimates, while Walmart provides the customer-facing experience, the companies said.
Shares of Walmart were up 0.09% at $120.00 in premarket trading after closing 1.02% lower on Friday.
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Analysen zu Walmart
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|108,10
|0,86%
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