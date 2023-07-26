|
26.07.2023 18:28:17
Walmart, Expedia Offers Travel Benefit For Walmart+ Members
(RTTNews) - Tech-powered omnichannel retailer Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced on Wednesday that its Walmart+ members can book getaways through WalmartPlusTravel.com, powered by Expedia Group's White Label Template technology and get Walmart Cash. Walmart+ members will receive 5 percent Walmart Cash on hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals and activities bookings, 2 percent Walmart Cash on all flights and a blended rate of Walmart Cash on vacation packages1.
Walmart+ members access to more than 900,000 properties, 500+ airlines, and 100+ car rental companies. The comapny said the membership will help save customers time and money.
Walmart+ members will also have access to Expedia Group's top tier, end-to-end customer service.
