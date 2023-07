Walmart forecasts your scroll

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Walmart wants to know what's going to make you click "buy" when you're online window shopping.The retailer is seeking to patent three methods for predicting the churn, acquisition and conversion of a user. These tools work the same way that any AI prediction model does: They collect historical user data, such as transactions or engagement, and feed that to a machine learning model. That model then hands out a score detailing the likelihood that certain events will happen.Continue reading