Walmart gets Techy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.When you close your eyes and imagine a tech company, Walmart probably isn't the first to come to mind. The retail giant may be looking to change your mind. Walmart filed a number of tech-related patent applications that suggest the company is looking to make its operation more tech-oriented. Let's start with the logistics side: Walmart is seeking to patent an "automated warehouse storage system" which utilizes compact, autonomous robotic vehicles for organization and order fulfillment. Continue reading