Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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26.05.2026 13:00:00
Walmart Got Kicked Out of the $1 Trillion Club. Is the Dividend King Stock a No-Brainer Buy Before the End of May?
Walmart's (NASDAQ: WMT) market value closed at $967.2 billion on May 21 after the world's largest retailer sold off following its fiscal 2027's first-quarter earnings report.Walmart is now the 10th-most-valuable U.S. company, behind $1 trillion club members Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Broadcom, Tesla, Meta Platforms, and Berkshire Hathaway, and just ahead of Eli Lilly.Here's why Walmart is selling off, and whether the dividend stock is a buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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