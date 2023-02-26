26.02.2023 11:13:00

Walmart Has a Warning for Dividend Stock Investors

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) delivered strong results in its fourth-quarter earnings report.The retail giant posted strong top-line growth due to inflation and a solid increase in traffic as consumers look to the company to save money in tough economic times. Comparable sales at Walmart U.S. stores rose 8.3%, and overall revenue was up 7.3% to $164 billion, easily beating the analyst consensus at $159.8 billion.Continue reading
22.02.23 Walmart Buy UBS AG
22.02.23 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
22.02.23 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group
22.02.23 Walmart Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.02.23 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Angst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.

