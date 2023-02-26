|
26.02.2023 11:13:00
Walmart Has a Warning for Dividend Stock Investors
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) delivered strong results in its fourth-quarter earnings report.The retail giant posted strong top-line growth due to inflation and a solid increase in traffic as consumers look to the company to save money in tough economic times. Comparable sales at Walmart U.S. stores rose 8.3%, and overall revenue was up 7.3% to $164 billion, easily beating the analyst consensus at $159.8 billion.Continue reading
Analysen zu Walmart
