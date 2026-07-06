Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.07.2026 12:15:00

Walmart Has Nearly Doubled Since Its 3-for-1 Stock Split. Here's Where It Could Be in 5 Years.

In February 2024, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) announced a 3-for-1 stock split. Each investor received two additional shares for every single one they already owned. This lowered the share price and increased the number of shares outstanding.From a fundamental perspective, nothing changed. But businesses do this to make their shares more affordable and increase liquidity. These splits usually happen after a period of strong financial performance.Walmart has reaped the rewards. Since the stock split's record date, this retail stock has climbed 91% (as of July 2). Here's where it could be in five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmart

mehr Nachrichten