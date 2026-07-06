Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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06.07.2026 12:15:00
Walmart Has Nearly Doubled Since Its 3-for-1 Stock Split. Here's Where It Could Be in 5 Years.
In February 2024, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) announced a 3-for-1 stock split. Each investor received two additional shares for every single one they already owned. This lowered the share price and increased the number of shares outstanding.From a fundamental perspective, nothing changed. But businesses do this to make their shares more affordable and increase liquidity. These splits usually happen after a period of strong financial performance.Walmart has reaped the rewards. Since the stock split's record date, this retail stock has climbed 91% (as of July 2). Here's where it could be in five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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