Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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21.11.2026 11:20:00
Walmart Has Paid Investors a Growing Dividend for 53 Straight Years. Here's What $10,000 Starts You With.
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) grew into a popular shopping destination due to its ultra-low prices. Along with technology investments that have kept the company competitive with the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), it has regularly posted gains in sales and earnings over the years.
And it's still growing. In its most recent fiscal quarter -- fiscal 2026 Q3, which ended on Oct. 31. -- its adjusted revenue grew 4.5% year over year, helping drive a 4.8% increase in adjusted earnings per share.
In addition to investing for growth, Walmart rewards its shareholders with dividends. In fact, management has raised the payout for 53 straight years. That makes it a Dividend King, a title only earned by those rare companies with payout-hiking streaks of at least 50 consecutive years.
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Analysen zu Walmart
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|116,64
|1,64%
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