Walmart Holiday Kickoff, Amazon Prime Day Events Are Live

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the much awaited holiday season that gains momentum, retail majors such as Walmart and Amazon are giving customers deals and dates to grab their exclusive offers.

Walmart Deals - Holiday Kickoff online only savings event, which started Monday, October 9, will run through Thursday, October 12, while Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event takes place from Tuesday, October 10 to Wednesday, October 11.

Walmart's currently running holiday deals savings event features hot deals on thousands of the most-wanted holiday gifts from electronics, home, fashion, toys and more. The offers are available on walmart.com, where it is easy to find the gifts and personalized content and get a curated shopping experience.

Walmart's first holiday deals event of the year includes Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS at $149.00, with $171.00 savings; Sony 75" Class BRAVIA LED with Smart Google TV at $998.00, with $500.00 savings; and HP 15" Pentium 4/128 Silver at $199.00, with savings of $50.

Further, Mega Barbie The Movie Dreamhouse 1795 Pcs. Is available for $139.99, with savings of $57.50; while LEGO Super Heroes THE BATMAN - BATMOBILE - is available for $55, with savings of $44.99.

Walmart also offers 26" 36V Hyper Mountain E-Bike for $348, with $300 savings, and iHome Nova S1 Pro, Lidar Mapping Self-Empty Robot for $177.00, with $222.99 savings, among others.

Amazon's Prime Day, an online sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members only for 48 hours, takes place on October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT through October 11. It features thousands of deals with the lowest prices for products ranging from cosmetics to kitchen appliances.

Prime members will get deals from independent sellers like Ruggable x Jonathan Adler, Urban Decay Cosmetics, and PicassoTiles. New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event across a wide selection of products.

Prime members can sign up for Invite-only deals on select products expected to sell out. Such deals include 60 percent off Blink smart home security, 50 percent off Sony Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar-HTX8500 2.1ch, 46 percent off Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer, and 55 percent off Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Earbuds.

Among other retailers, Target Corp. recently concluded its Target Circle Week event from October 1 -7 exclusively for its target circle members ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. is offering exclusive deals since October 1, and throughout the holiday season. There was exclusive Samsung sales from October 6 to 8, while Microsoft sales will take place from October 13 to 15.