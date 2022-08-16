|
16.08.2022 13:29:56
Walmart Inc. Profit Advances In Q2
(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year
The company's earnings came in at $5.15 billion, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $4.28 billion, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $152.86 billion from $141.05 billion last year.
Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $5.15 Bln. vs. $4.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.88 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $152.86 Bln vs. $141.05 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|16.08.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.07.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.06.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.08.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.07.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.06.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.07.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.06.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.06.22
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.05.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.08.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|138,12
|5,55%