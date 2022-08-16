Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022

Walmart Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.15 billion, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $4.28 billion, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $152.86 billion from $141.05 billion last year.

Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $5.15 Bln. vs. $4.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.88 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $152.86 Bln vs. $141.05 Bln last year.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 138,12 5,55% Walmart

