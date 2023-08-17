|
17.08.2023 13:05:01
Walmart Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $7.89 billion, or $2.92 per share. This compares with $5.15 billion, or $1.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $161.63 billion from $152.86 billion last year.
Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $7.89 Bln. vs. $5.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.92 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q2): $161.63 Bln vs. $152.86 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.45 to $1.50 Full year EPS guidance: $6.36 to $6.46
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|18.08.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|18.08.23
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.08.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.08.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.06.23
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
