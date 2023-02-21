Walmart Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $6.28 billion, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $3.56 billion, or $1.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $164.05 billion from $152.87 billion last year.

Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $6.28 Bln. vs. $3.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.32 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q4): $164.05 Bln vs. $152.87 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 to $1.30