29.06.2024 11:24:00
Walmart Is a Rock-Solid Dividend King, but So Is This High-Yield Dividend Stock That's Down 11% in the Past 3 Months
With the spotlight on artificial intelligence (AI) and megacap growth stocks, it's easy to overlook the impressive run-up in stable stalwarts like Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Soaring just shy of 30% year to date, Walmart is the best-performing component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average -- outpacing gains from Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, and other growth stocks. What's more, Walmart has raised its dividend for over 50 consecutive years -- making it a Dividend King.Walmart has a clear plan for growing earnings and increasing its dividend -- but the stock has gotten more expensive and the yield is just 1.2%.Tool and outdoor products maker Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is also a Dividend King. But the stock is down over 10% in the last three months and a painful 57% over the last three years. Here's why Stanley Black & Decker is out of favor, how it is turning things around, and why it is worth buying now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
